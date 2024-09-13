Begin typing your search...

    CM Stalin leaves US after securing Rs 7,016 crore worth investments

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 Sep 2024 5:06 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-09-13 05:08:40.0  )
    CM Stalin leaves US after securing Rs 7,016 crore worth investments
    Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chicago airport 

    CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has departed from Chicago airport and is en route to Chennai after concluding his official American tour.

    Tamils residing in the United States gathered at the airport to bid farewell to the Chief Minister.

    In a gesture of appreciation for his visit, they waved DMK flags and displayed banners at the airport.

    Chief Minister Stalin's 17-day visit to the United States aimed to attract increased industrial investment to Tamil Nadu. During this trip, significant progress was made, with Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) valued at Rs 7016 crore being signed with 18 prominent global companies in San Francisco and Chicago.

    Additionally, Stalin engaged with top officials from various leading international firms, encouraging them to consider new business investments in Tamil Nadu.

    Online Desk

