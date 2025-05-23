CM Stalin leaves for Delhi to attend NITI Aayog’s Governing council meeting

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin departed for Delhi to attend the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, which is scheduled to be held on Saturday (May 24) under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, all State Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories are scheduled to participate in the meeting.

CM Stalin accepted the invitation and is set to take part in the discussions aimed at shaping national policy and development strategies.

He boarded an Air India passenger flight from Chennai at 10 am and was seen off at Gate No 6 of the old airport terminal by Tamil Nadu Ministers, DMK functionaries, MLAs, and local body representatives.

He had left his residence around 9.30 am to reach the airport.

The high-level meeting in Delhi will be held from morning till evening tomorrow.

Following the session, CM Stalin is expected to return to Chennai on Saturday night.

Accompanying the Chief Minister are his secretaries Muruganantham and Shanmugam, personal assistant Dinesh Kumar, and two security officers.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Minister for Public Works EV Velu, Additional Chief Secretary M Ram Sharma, and MPs Dayanidhi Maran, Jagathrakshakan, Kalanidhi Veerasamy, also left for Delhi on Friday night.

During his visit, the Chief Minister will be staying at the Tamil Nadu House and is expected to meet with senior IAS and IPS officers.

According to a Maalaimalar report, he also plans to meet Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The reports also stated that, CM Stalin is also likely to meet Prime Minister Modi to urge him to fulfil Tamil Nadu’s financial requirements.