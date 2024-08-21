CM Stalin lays foundation of Hyundai Motor India Limited’s Hydrogen Innovation Centre

CHENNAI: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) announced the ground-breaking Ceremony of its hydrogen innovation centre at the Tamil Nadu Investors Conclave 2024, held at Chennai.

This new facility is being developed through a strategic partnership with Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) and Guidance Tamil Nadu, with the support of the State Government of Tamil Nadu. The hydrogen innovation centre is poised serve as a catalyst for innovation in the field of hydrogen technology.

The virtual Ground Breaking of the project was done by Chief Minister MK Stalin, in the presence of T R B Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion & Commerce, Government of Tamil Nadu, Arun Roy (IAS), Industries Secretary, Vishnu (IAS), Guidance MD, Gopalakrishnan Chathapuram Sivaramakrishnan, Whole-time Director and Chief Manufacturing Officer - Hyundai Motor India Limited, senior officials from Guidance Tamil Nadu, and other senior State Government officials.

The partnership aims to accelerate hydrogen ecosystem development and adoption in Tamil Nadu, and the rest of the nation. The upcoming hydrogen innovation centre by Hyundai Motor India Limited, IIT Madras and Guidance Tamil Nadu, is in line with HMIL’s goal of strengthening Tamil Nadu as a hub of automotive innovation and furthering a shared vision of introducing advancements in alternate fuels.

This will be an effective measure to reduce Tamil Nadu’s carbon footprint, and HMIL is positive this partnership will also play a crucial role in developing a skilled workforce for the emerging hydrogen economy.

The hydrogen innovation centre will be spread across 65,000 sq. ft. within the IIT Madras, Thaiyur campus, located on the outskirts of Chennai.

The hydrogen innovation centre is expected to be fully operational by 2026, and bears an innate potential to foster holistic development of hydrogen ecosystem in India.