CM Stalin inaugurates various projects at the Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2024

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated various industrial projects at the Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2024 in the city.

Investment commitments for the Rs 51,000 crore worth projects were made during the third edition of the Global Investors Meet –III held in the city in January 2024.

Talking to reporters ahead of the investors conclave, State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said that a situation has arisen where the investments assured during the Global Investors Meet and the Chief Minister’s business trips to foreign countries are being realised.

Pointing out that 19 firms (projects) worth Rs 17,616 crore and capable for generating 65,000 jobs in the state.

Altogether, Rs 68,000 crore worth projects and capacity to create over one lakh jobs in the state have been realised, the state Industries Minister said, and added that the difference between the Dravidian model headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin and other governments was continuous follow up on the investment commitments through a committee and ensure a positive outcome and creation of jobs.

This is an updating feed, stay connected for updates