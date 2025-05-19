CM Stalin gets cracking: SMS on power restoring; risk spots to be fenced

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday chaired a review meeting on monsoon preparedness and Mettur dam opening this irrigation year and instructed officials to undertake preventive measures, including sending SMS on power supply resumption during rains and thoroughly barricading dangerous spots undergoing road laying/repair works.

Stalin referred to the normal rainfall forecast by the Met department this southwest monsoon season and said, “Though the monsoon supports groundwater recharge and delta irrigation, we must encounter heavy downpours in districts adjoining the western ghats, flash floods and landslides in The Nilgiris, etc. The coastal regions must also prepare for hefty rainfall and cyclones. We can avert several damages if we work proactively, beyond the usual preventive measures.”

Requesting the officials to be wary of people’s requests and grievances on the media and social media, the CM advised officials to thoroughly inquire and act on such complaints, besides following up on whether their actions reached the people. Asking the officials to be polite with the people voicing grievances and seeking help, Stalin instructed that SMS on power outages and maintenance works must also inform people when the supply will be restored. Drawing officials’ attention to untoward incidents happening due to road works, Stalin asked officials to identify such ‘dangerous’ spots and erect barricades, fences and diversion boards in addition to properly illuminating the areas to prevent accidents.

Sufficient water to open Mettur Dam on June 12: CM Stalin

Citing the storage of Mettur Dam hovering around 108.33 ft (76.06 tmcft) on May 17, which was sufficient to open the dam for delta irrigation on June 12, CM Stalin said the officials must take measures to desilt the tributaries of the Cauvery River and canals to ensure that water from the day reached the tail end districts.

Stalin asked the officials of the agriculture department to ensure that seeds and fertilisers among the raw materials reached the farmers in time, and the benefits of the Kuruvai Special Package scheme reached them. Stalin asked all department officials to work in tandem and see through the SW monsoon season without loss of lives and properties/infrastructure. Officials of the various departments made separate presentations to the CM regarding the measures taken by their departments.

Urging the officials to immediately take all preventive measures for the monsoon season in Chennai, the CM instructed the officials to expedite the stormwater drain and the development of waterways and lakes in Chennai.

Advising the district collectors to ensure the readiness of 24x7 control centres, communication network and relief/rescue infrastructure, the CM said the officials must undertake necessary preventive measures at granaries and warehouses to prevent damage to paddy and other crops during the rainy season.

