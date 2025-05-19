Steady rain in Chennai and suburbs, likely to continue for next two hours

CHENNAI: A steady rain was witnessed the city and its suburbs, disrupting regular Monday morning rush hour activities.

Areas such as Egmore, Triplicane, Royapettah, Anna Nagar, Korattur, Ambattur, and Villivakkam experienced moderate rainfall from the morning hours of Monday.

The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) in Chennai has forecasted moderate thunderstorms and lightning, with rain expected in one or two locations across Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and 18 other districts in Tamil Nadu.

Weather blogger Pradeep John, known as the Tamil Nadu Weatherman on social media, said in a post: "For the next two hours, we can expect steady and solid rains to continue, with moments of increased intensity followed by consistent rainfall. This rain is much deserved for the city, as the entirety of North Tamil Nadu has received significant rainfall, akin to monsoon conditions."

