Moderate rain brings relief and chaos to Tambaram and Chennai suburbs

CHENNAI: Residents of Tambaram and the surrounding Chennai suburbs woke up to moderate rain on Monday, bringing much-needed respite from the summer heat that had gripped for weeks.

The rainfall, which began early in this morning and continued until noon as it was triggered by an upper air circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

The weather brought showers to several parts of North Tamil Nadu’s coastal areas.

Areas such as Tambaram, Tambaram Sanatorium, Chromepet, Pallavaram, Selaiyur, Perungalathur, Mudichur, Sembakkam, Medavakkam, Vandalur, Kelambakkam, Urapakkam, Sholinganallur (OMR Road), East Coast Road, and Perumbakkam experienced consistent rainfall, with overcast skies.

The timing of the downpour also posed challenges. As today marks the first working day of the week, commuters heading to offices, schools and work places found themselves struggling through waterlogged streets and traffic snarls.

The continuous rain led to delays and disruptions in the morning rush, dampening the start of the workweek for many.

Despite the inconvenience, the prevailing sentiment among residents remains positive, as the rain has broken the prolonged dry spell and ushered in a cooler, more pleasant atmosphere across the suburbs.