Tamil Nadu rains: CM Stalin to hold review meeting with officials

CHENNAI: In the wake of the southwest monsoon rains in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to hold a review meeting with officials on Monday to discuss precautionary measures.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the meeting will be held at the Secretariat at 11 am.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran, the Chief Secretary, and other senior officials are expected to attend the meeting, the report added.

An atmospheric circulation is currently prevailing over the southeastern Bay of Bengal. Due to this, light to moderate rainfall is expected in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until May 23, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

Meanwhile, moderate rainfall has been reported in Chennai since early morning. Areas such as Egmore, Velachery, Madipakkam, Guindy, Saidapet, and T Nagar are experiencing steady showers.

Also read: Heavy rain brings relief amid Agni Natchathiram in TN; more showers likely till May 23



