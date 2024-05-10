CM Stalin condoles police constable’s demise in Tirupattur

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday condoled the demise of a police constable killed in a road accident in Tirupattur on Thursday.

Arumugam (43) Grade I constable of the Prohibition Enforcement Wing of Vaniyambadi in Tirapattur, was fatally knocked down on Chennai - Bangalore National Highway in an accident near Vaniyambadi on Thursday afternoon.

According to a release issued by the State Government, Arumugam who was riding a motorcycle towards Vaniyambadi, was killed on the spot owing to an accidental collision with a Bangalore bound goods vehicle near Yelarapatti on the National Highway.

Expressing grief at the demise of the PEW constable, Chief Minister Stalin said that the demise of the constable was an irreparable loss to the state police and his family.

Offering his condolences to the bereaved family members, Stalin said that relief assistance would be provided to the affected family after obtaining the permission of the Election Commission of India (ECI).