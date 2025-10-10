Class 12 boy dies while exercising at dargah in Ramanathapuram

CHENNAI: A Class 12 student, Mohammed Fahim (17) from Ervadi in Ramanathapuram district, collapsed and died while exercising at the dargah complex in the area.

According to Daily Thanthi, Fahim, who had the habit of working out at the dargah after school, fainted unexpectedly on October 8. People nearby rushed him to the Keezhakarai Government Hospital in an ambulance, where doctors declared him dead.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the student’s sudden death.