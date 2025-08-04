Class 11 student found dead in school well in Tirupattur

CHENNAI: A Class 11 student was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a well inside his school premises in Tirupattur district on Monday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the student’s death, which occurred under mysterious circumstances, has sparked outrage and suspicion among locals.

Police have launched an inquiry and are questioning the school’s headmaster, Jesu Manickam, along with several teachers and fellow students.

Meanwhile, the student’s family and residents refused to accept the body, staging a protest at the school demanding justice.

To prevent any untoward incidents, police have deployed heavy security at the school campus.