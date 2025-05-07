Chitra Pournami: Special trains to operate between Villupuram and Thiruvanamalai

CHENNAI: Chitra Pournami, marks an important festival in the Thiruvanmalai Arunachaleshwarar temple.

To aid the convenience of the devotees attending the festival, special trains will be operation from Villupuram to Thiruvanamalai.

According to Daily Thanthi, special trains are set to hit the tracks for the festival.

Train no. 06130 will start its journey from Villupuram at 9.25 am and will reach its destination at 11.10 am on 11, 12 May.

Return direction:

Train no. 06129 is set to at 12.40 pm from Thiruvanamalai and is supposed to reach Villupuram at 2.15 pm on 11, 12 May.

A series of unreserved trains will also be running as well, reports added.

Train no. 06131 is scheduled for 9.15 pm from Villupuram and expected to arrive at Thiruvanamalai at 10.45 pm.

This service is scheduled for May 12 and 13.

Train no. 061230 will leave Thiruvanamalai at 3.30 am and reach Villupuram at 5.00 am on 12 and 13 May.

These trains will stop at Venkatesapuram, Mambazhapattu, Ayandur, Thirukoilure, Adhichanur, Andampallam and Tandarai railway stations.

