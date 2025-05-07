TN transport corporation to operate special buses to clear weekend and festival rush.

CHENNAI: In anticipation of increased travel demand due to the upcoming Muhurtham (auspicious wedding dates) on May 9 and 10, the weekend from May 9 to 11, and the Chitra Pournami festival on May 11 and 12, the State Transport Undertakings have announced the operation of special bus services across the state.

According to the Managing Director of State Express Transport Corporation, a large number of travelers are expected to commute between Chennai and various destinations, including Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, Bangalore, Erode, Coimbatore, and others. To accommodate this surge, hundreds of special buses will supplement the regular services.

From Chennai’s Kilambakkam terminal, 650 and 665 special buses will be operated on May 9 and 10 respectively. From the Koyambedu terminal, 100 buses on May 9 and 90 buses on May 10 will run to key destinations. Additionally, 250 buses will be operated from Bangalore, Coimbatore, Erode, and Tiruppur. From Madhavaram, 24 and 100 buses will operate on May 9 and 10 respectively.

On May 11, around 950 special return buses will bring people back to Chennai and Bangalore from various hometowns. Advance bookings show 11,841 travelers on Friday, 7,385 on Saturday, and 11,070 on Sunday, with further increases expected.

For Chitra Pournami, which starts on the evening of May 11 and continues until May 12 night, over 3,400 special buses will run to Tiruvannamalai. From Chennai’s Kilambakkam terminal alone, 1,156 buses on May 11 and 966 on May 12 are scheduled. Additional buses will run from Madhavaram and other towns. Forty air-conditioned seater cum sleeper buses will also be operated from Kilambakkam on May 11 and 12.

Passengers are urged to pre-book tickets through www.tnstc.in or the TNSTC mobile app to avoid congestion. Officials have been deployed at major bus terminals to ensure smooth operations.