Chief Minister resorting to diversionary tactics: Murugan

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan on Monday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister M K Stalin, alleging large-scale bogus voters in his Kolathur constituency, even as he welcomed the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls aimed at ensuring a clean and credible voter list.

Talking to reporters at his residence in Koyambedu here, Murugan said the very purpose of the SIR drive was to remove duplicate, fake, and deceased voters from the rolls.

"Even in the Chief Minister's own Kolathur constituency, there are serious allegations of bogus voters. The necessity of this exercise is to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process," he said.

Taking a swipe at the DMK, Murugan alleged that whenever major corruption charges surface against the ruling party, it resorts to diversionary tactics.

"Now, by opposing the voter list revision, they are once again trying to distract the public from their failures," he charged.

The union minister pointed out that a similar revision in Bihar led to the removal of nearly six lakh fake voters. "A proper and updated voters' list is essential for free and fair elections in any democracy, " he asserted, adding that the Supreme Court's directions formed the basis for the ongoing exercise.

Describing the revision as ‘a welcome and timely move’, Murugan urged all political parties to extend their cooperation. "A genuine voter list ensures genuine voting, that is the foundation of democracy," he added.