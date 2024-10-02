Yellow warning to 18 TN districts; above-normal rain likely during northeast monsoon: Weather dept

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast that the northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu is likely to commence by the end of the month, and the state will receive above-average rainfall. In addition, it issued a yellow warning for at least 18 districts of Tamil Nadu predicting heavy rain, on Tuesday.

Several districts in northern TN are likely to witness normal to slightly above normal rainfall during the monsoon season.

“From October to December during the northeast monsoon, the system is likely to form over the sea which will be favourable for various districts in northern parts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai. The rainfall activity is likely to range from normal to slightly above normal levels. Additionally, the southern districts including Kanyakumari and Thoothukudi are expected to receive normal to below normal rainfall,” said P Senthamarai Kannan, director of the cyclone centre, RMC.

The official added, “As the southwest monsoon is yet to withdraw, it is unlikely to predict the exact date for the onset of the northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu. In October, Western Ghats areas including Nilgiris, Tiruppur are likely to get above normal rainfall.”

RMC on Tuesday issued a yellow warning for at least 18 districts of Tamil Nadu predicting heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity till October 5 due to a cyclonic circulation prevailing over the Comorin area and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean and extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ghat areas of Coimbatore district, Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, and Tirupattur districts of Tamil Nadu for the next three days. Also, light to moderate rain is likely to occur over north coastal districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram for the next two days.

During the southwest monsoon (June 1 to September 30), the state received 18 percent excess rainfall with 38 cm of rainfall. At least 5 districts including Ariyalur, Mayiladathurai, and Nagapattinam experienced deficit rainfall.