Centre decides to annul the auction of Madurai tungsten mineral block

CHENNAI: Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Kishan Reddy met the delegation from Madurai district of Tamil Nadu at the Minister’s chamber in New Delhi.

The members informed the Union Minister that the Nayakkarpatti tungsten mineral block includes the Arittapatti Biodiversity heritage site and a number of cultural heritage sites.

It may be noted that Ministry of Mines in a press release dated 24th December, 2024 had stated that after auction of the block, a number of representations have been received against the said auction on the ground that there is a Biodiversity heritage site within the block area.

During the meeting on 22nd January, 2025, the delegation requested the Union Minister to cancel the auction of the Nayakkarpatti tungsten block.

After detailed deliberations, considering the importance of the Biodiversity heritage site in the area and the commitment of the Government towards protecting traditional rights, the centre on Thursday has been decided to annul the auction of Nayakkarpatti tungsten mineral block.