Tungsten mining in Madurai will not be implemented, assures Union Minister Kishan Reddy

CHENNAI: After the meeting with delegation from Tamil Nadu, Union Minister Kishan Reddy assured them that the Tungsten project will not be implemented in Madurai, according to a Thanthi TV report.

On Tuesday night, TN BJP president K Annamalai confirmed that the farmers of Madurai can expect good result from the Centre on Wednesday which will be in the favour of farmers.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport on Tuesday before his departure, Annamalai claimed that a delegation of leaders from Madurai's Aritapatti and surrounding areas would meet Minister Reddy in the capital, Delhi, to discuss the issue.