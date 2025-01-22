Begin typing your search...

    22 Jan 2025 5:01 PM IST
    Tungsten mining in Madurai will not be implemented, assures Union Minister Kishan Reddy
    Union Minister Kishan Reddy and TN BJP president K Annamalai during the meeting with delegation from Tamil Nadu 

    CHENNAI: After the meeting with delegation from Tamil Nadu, Union Minister Kishan Reddy assured them that the Tungsten project will not be implemented in Madurai, according to a Thanthi TV report.

    On Tuesday night, TN BJP president K Annamalai confirmed that the farmers of Madurai can expect good result from the Centre on Wednesday which will be in the favour of farmers.

    Also Read:Expect good news on Madurai tungsten mining row by today, assures TN BJP chief Annamalai

    Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport on Tuesday before his departure, Annamalai claimed that a delegation of leaders from Madurai's Aritapatti and surrounding areas would meet Minister Reddy in the capital, Delhi, to discuss the issue.

