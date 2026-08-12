Cauvery water to TN: Karnataka to decide future course after Aug 13 SC hearing, says minister

He said Karnataka had about 76 TMC of water in its reservoirs, of which 36 TMC would be required annually for drinking water, apart from water lost to evaporation and the requirement for rivers and crops.

"We have about 76 TMC of water (in our dams), out of which we will need 36 TMC a year for drinking water. There will also be evaporation, and we will have to release water to rivers and for crops. Asking Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs for 15 days is inappropriate," he said.

Reddy said the earlier direction to release 3,500 cusecs a day was somewhat acceptable, but the latest order to release 12,000 cusecs daily for 15 days, amounting to about 16 TMC, was "too costly" for Karnataka.

He said the state would not have faced difficulty in releasing water if it had been asked to release a smaller quantity, considering its water availability.

"This is too high a quantity," he said.

Noting that the monsoon had not been satisfactory in Karnataka's old Mysuru region, the minister claimed that Tamil Nadu had sufficient water in its reservoirs.

He claimed that Tamil Nadu receives most of its rainfall during the northeast monsoon between October and December and has a better water table than Karnataka.