CWRC rejects objections, directs 3,500 cusecs release to TN for 15 days

The decision was taken at the CWRC meeting held in New Delhi on Tuesday, despite objections from Karnataka citing drought-like conditions. The committee directed Karnataka to ensure the release of 4 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water to Tamil Nadu at the rate of 3,500 cusecs per day for 15 days.

After hearing submissions from both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, and taking into account the live storage levels in reservoirs of the two riparian states and the anticipated worsening El Niño conditions, the committee directed Karnataka to maintain a flow of 3,500 cusecs at Biligundlu from 8 am on July 29 for a period of 15 days.