CWRC rejects objections, directs 3,500 cusecs release to TN for 15 days

CHENNAI: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has directed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water per day to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days, providing much-needed relief to farmers in the Cauvery Delta region struggling to take up kuruvai cultivation amid an acute water shortage.
The decision was taken at the CWRC meeting held in New Delhi on Tuesday, despite objections from Karnataka citing drought-like conditions. The committee directed Karnataka to ensure the release of 4 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water to Tamil Nadu at the rate of 3,500 cusecs per day for 15 days.
After hearing submissions from both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, and taking into account the live storage levels in reservoirs of the two riparian states and the anticipated worsening El Niño conditions, the committee directed Karnataka to maintain a flow of 3,500 cusecs at Biligundlu from 8 am on July 29 for a period of 15 days.
The order comes amid efforts to resolve the long-standing Cauvery water-sharing dispute, with talks expected between the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
During the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) meeting held on June 22, Karnataka had declined Tamil Nadu's request to release water as per the Supreme Court's final award, citing deficient rainfall and drought-like conditions, particularly in and around Bengaluru.
Despite Karnataka's objections, the CWRC has now ordered the release of water, offering relief to Delta farmers who have already been affected during the kuruvai season.