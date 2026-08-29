Opening Mettur dam for only 45 days will only help Karnataka, ally CPM warns Vijay govt

The Mettur dam is scheduled to be opened for irrigation on September 1. Shanmugam said the Water Resources Minister N Anand's announcement that water would be released for 45 days had caused confusion among Delta farmers. "Forty-five days is not enough to raise any crop. Even short-duration paddy needs water for about 120 days, while samba requires water for around 150 days," he said, speaking during the CPM’s statewide people-contact campaign, held from August 26 to 31 at Kallukuttai in Velachery.

Shanmugam said Karnataka had not been releasing Tamil Nadu’s monthly entitlement under the Supreme Court’s 2018 Cauvery verdict and had instead been releasing surplus water when its reservoirs overflowed. "If this becomes the approach, Karnataka too may follow it in future and refuse to release Tamil Nadu’s rightful monthly share, saying it will release only surplus water," he said.

He urged the state govt to take steps to secure Tamil Nadu’s monthly entitlement through the Supreme Court and by pressing the Centre. The State should ensure that sufficient water is available for samba cultivation, he said.