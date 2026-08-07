Fast-track Godavari-Cauvery linking: CM Vijay to PM Modi

In his letter, the Chief Minister pointed out that Tamil Nadu depends on neighbouring states for more than 30% of its water requirements, making the State highly vulnerable to inter-State water availability. He stressed the need for a sustainable solution to augment the State's surface water resources to meet the growing demand for drinking water and irrigation.

Calling the Godavari-Cauvery-Gundar river link the most significant long-term opportunity to enhance Tamil Nadu's water resources, Vijay said the project would provide substantial relief to the drought-prone southern districts of Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar, which have long faced chronic water scarcity.

Referring to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Godavari-Pennar-Palar-Vellar link, the Chief Minister noted that the proposed alignment currently terminates a few kilometres upstream of the Cauvery River. He urged the Prime Minister to ensure that the DPR is extended up to the Kattalai Barrage across the Cauvery, enabling the river-linking project to continue up to the Gundar basin.

Vijay requested the Prime Minister to direct the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti and the National Water Development Agency to hold consultations with all stakeholder States and build an early consensus on the pending issues. He also sought priority approval for the project and its implementation on a fast-track basis as a National Project.

The Chief Minister further urged the Union government to establish a dedicated Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the coordinated and time-bound execution of the project and formally declare the Godavari-Cauvery-Gundar river link as a project of national importance. He said the project would significantly strengthen Tamil Nadu's water security, improve irrigation potential and ensure a reliable supply of drinking water for future generations.