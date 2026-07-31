CM Vijay to hold Cauvery meet today; to meet DK Shivakumar on Aug 3

The leaders are scheduled to meet at the Vidhana Soudha (Assembly Complex) conference hall. The proposed meeting has drawn opposition from Tamil farmers, political leaders, and Karnataka farmers.

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee on Tuesday ordered Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water for 15 days, which would enable Tamil Nadu to receive about 4 TMC. The Cauvery Water Management Authority upheld the order on Wednesday.