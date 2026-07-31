CM Vijay to hold Cauvery meet today; to meet DK Shivakumar on Aug 3

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will hold a consultation meeting at the Secretariat today (July 31) to discuss the Mekedatu dam issue. Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar and other officials will participate in the meeting, where important decisions are expected to be taken.
The meeting comes ahead of Vijay's scheduled meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on August 3 (Monday) in Bengaluru to discuss the Cauvery river water dispute, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The leaders are scheduled to meet at the Vidhana Soudha (Assembly Complex) conference hall. The proposed meeting has drawn opposition from Tamil farmers, political leaders, and Karnataka farmers.
The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee on Tuesday ordered Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water for 15 days, which would enable Tamil Nadu to receive about 4 TMC. The Cauvery Water Management Authority upheld the order on Wednesday.
The Cauvery river water-sharing dispute has been a long-running issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Each year during the monsoon, the dispute intensifies. Due to insufficient rainfall in Karnataka this year too, the issue has escalated into a crisis.
Tamil Nadu will approach the Supreme Court to secure its due share of Cauvery water, Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar said on Friday, dismissing Karnataka's stand on the issue.
Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had on Wednesday invited Vijay to visit Karnataka's Cauvery reservoir region after Vijay expressed a desire to discuss the issue, saying the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister could see firsthand the prevailing water scarcity caused by the severe drought.