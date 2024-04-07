Caught on camera, leopard eludes traps set by forest dept

TIRUCHY: The automatic camera installed by the officials of the State Forest Department has captured the movement of the leopard in Mayiladuthurai district.

Officials have stepped up all efforts to secure the evading animal and asked the people not to panic and ensure the children indoors.

According to the Mayiladuthurai Forest Department, there are 1,000 hectares of reserve forest located in the district and most of them are in the coastal region. Therefore, animals like fox and spotted deer are present while there was no record of the availability of leopards in the region.



However, on April 3, the automatic camera installed by the forest department captured the image of the leopard. After confirming its presence, officials accelerated all steps to secure it.

They said that the leopard used to stay away from human habitat and preyed on the smaller animals. “People should not panic but they should ensure the children below 10 years indoors,” they said.

As a part of the process, more cameras, giant cages, drones, and thermal drone cameras are being installed to capture the animal, the official statement from the forest department said.