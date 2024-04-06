4 days on, leopard still on the prowl

TIRUCHY: Despite all possible efforts by the district administration, the search is going on for the elusive leopard for the fourth consecutive day on Friday.

As many as 16 cameras and many trap cages have been kept at possible movement points. The district collector has asked the people not to panic as the animal would be trapped soon.

The leopard was spotted on April 2 at around 11.30 pm at Semmangulam village in Mayiladuthurai. Soon, 13 teams comprising of forest, fire and police departments were put together.

By then, the animal was said to be moving from the initial spot to the neighbouring Arockianathapuram village where footprints were found on Thursday night. Cameras and trap cages were installed at Semmangulam, Arockianathapuram, Sitharkadu and Oorkudi villages.

Meanwhile, the teams found that a goat was mauled at Dhandapani street in Sitharkadu village. Teams visited the spot and confirmed the movement of the wild cat in the location.

As a precautionary measure, the district administration declared holiday for Mayira Metric School, St Antony High School, Dr Ambedkar Municipal Primary School, Chinna Erakali Municipal Primary School, Akloor Panchayat Union Primary School, Marayur PU Middle School, Azhagu Jothi Nursery and Primary School and Cambridge School.

In the meantime, District Collector AP Mahabharathi requested the people not to interfere into the activities of the special teams. “A few residents, out of curiosity, assembled at the key spots and raised alarms that hindered the search operation. Cooperate with the teams to catch the animal soon,” he stated.