Spotted prowler keeps Mayiladuthurai on toes

TIRUCHY: Pugmarks and remains of a dead stray pig have confirmed Mayiladuthurai's worst fears – a leopard on the prowl, that too in one of its thickly populated areas with a number of schools. While police and forest teams are chasing the elusive big cat, students – spare those who have class 10 board exams – have been told to stay indoors.

The first call to the police was from residents from Semmangulam near Koorainadu who reportedly spotted a leopard-like animal moving along the streets on Tuesday late hours with street dogs chasing it. Police, who visited the spot with the Forest and Fire and Rescue Services officers, inspected the CCTV footage from a shop and found an image similar to a leopard. Forest officers who took out a search found the leopard footprints and a stray pig dead with heavy head injuries, probably from a leopard attack.

CCTV footage of Leopard

Meanwhile, the image from the CCTV footage went viral and based on the instruction of district Collector AP Mahabharathi the education department declared a day's holiday to the schools in and around Koorainadu.

The Collector said 10 special teams have been formed and a control room set up at Thriuchembali under the District Forest Officer to track the animal. “Once they locate it, they would initiate steps to catch it with bait. Since the wild animal will move only during the night hours, we are more vigilant. The people need not panic and they should avoid sending kids out," the Collector said.

He also said the SSLC exams would be held as per the schedule.

“We will first map the location and study its movement," DFO Abhishek Tomar said.