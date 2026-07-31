Case in Madras High Court stalls final Tamil Nadu stretch of Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway

Replying to an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha, Minister Gadkari said construction of the 25.5-km Arakkonam-Kancheepuram package has remained suspended since May 2025 after the concessionaire stopped work citing financial constraints.

Though the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) initiated action to terminate the contract, the Madras High Court directed it to maintain status quo, with the matter now awaiting a verdict. Senior lenders have, meanwhile, initiated the process of replacing the concessionaire.

The minister said 7 of the 10 packages of the 261.7-km access-controlled expressway have been completed or are substantially ready. The Karnataka portion has been largely completed, while Andhra Pradesh has only one package left, which is expected to be completed by October this year.