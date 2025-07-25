Bengaluru-Chennai expressway hits hurdles in TN, says Union Minister Gadkari

CHENNAI: Work on key stretches of the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway in Tamil Nadu and the trumpet interchange near Sriperumbudur has hit a roadblock, with multiple delays triggered by unseasonal rains, land acquisition issues, and design changes.

Replying to a question raised by Rajya Sabha member P Wilson, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari said that the expressway's Phase-III segment, covering critical links from Gudipala to Sriperumbudur, was running behind schedule.

The Gudipala to Walajahpet section (Package I), originally set for completion in May 2024, has recorded 86.22 per cent progress so far. It is now expected to be completed only by October 2025. Officials cited persistent rainfall, delayed railway overbridge approvals, and hold-ups in borrow area permissions, owing to National Green Tribunal and Supreme Court restrictions, as reasons for the lag.

The Arakkonam to Kancheepuram stretch (Package III) is faring worse, with only 53.56 per cent of the work completed. The delay stems from compensation issues related to land and crop damage during extra high tension (EHT) utility shifting, besides financial constraints faced by the contractor. The expected completion has now been pushed to March 2026.

The final leg between Kancheepuram and Sriperumbudur (Package IV) is 78.11 per cent complete but has also fallen behind due to intermittent rain, utility shifting delays, and borrow area clearance issues. This portion is now likely to be ready by December 2025.

Meanwhile, the trumpet interchange that will link the expressway to NH-48 near the Sriperumbudur toll plaza is also facing delays. With only 18.82 per cent of the work completed, the project has overshot its original August 2025 deadline. The delay has been attributed to design modifications in the foundation and the pending relocation of an Indian Oil pipeline.

Once complete, the 262-km access-controlled expressway is expected to cut travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai by several hours.

SECTION - WORKS COMPLETED

Reasons cited for delay: Persistent rainfall, delayed railway overbridge approvals, hold-ups in borrow area permissions due to NGT and Supreme Court restrictions