Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, ECR projects face cost overruns

Data presented in Parliament shows that the total cost of the identified projects has increased from Rs 7,811 crore to Rs 10,507 crore, a rise of about 34.5%, reflecting the impact of prolonged timelines and implementation challenges.

One of the most affected stretches is the Arakkonam–Kancheepuram section of the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, where work has been halted since May 2025 due to financial stress faced by the concessionaire. With the project having achieved only about half of its physical progress, costs have risen from Rs 1,155.5 crore to Rs 1,525.1 crore, an increase of around 32%.