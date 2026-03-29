Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, ECR projects face cost overruns

CHENNAI: Delays in the execution of the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway and East Coast Road (ECR) projects have led to sharp cost escalation, with land acquisition hurdles, contractor constraints, and material shortages slowing progress across key corridors.
Data presented in Parliament shows that the total cost of the identified projects has increased from Rs 7,811 crore to Rs 10,507 crore, a rise of about 34.5%, reflecting the impact of prolonged timelines and implementation challenges.
One of the most affected stretches is the Arakkonam–Kancheepuram section of the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, where work has been halted since May 2025 due to financial stress faced by the concessionaire. With the project having achieved only about half of its physical progress, costs have risen from Rs 1,155.5 crore to Rs 1,525.1 crore, an increase of around 32%.
The adjoining Kancheepuram–Sriperumbudur stretch is nearing completion, but has also experienced delays. Issues relating to land and crop compensation, shortage of borrow earth, unseasonal rainfall and slow pace of work have contributed to the slippage in timelines. The project cost has increased from Rs 2,948.3 crore to Rs 3,605.7 crore, a rise of about 22%.
Projects along NH-332A, including the Mamallapuram–Mugaiyur and Mugaiyur–Marakkanam sections on the ECR, are facing similar setbacks. The Mamallapuram–Mugaiyur stretch has seen costs climb from Rs 1,009 crore to Rs 1,360.5 crore, marking an increase of nearly 35%. The Mugaiyur–Marakkanam section has recorded a rise from Rs 825.9 crore to Rs 1,116.1 crore, an increase of about 35%.
Land acquisition delays, weak resource mobilisation by contractors and difficulties in sourcing construction materials have affected progress in these stretches. In some areas, additional engineering requirements, including ground stabilisation near backwaters, have further slowed execution.
The ECR’s Sattanathapuram–Nagapattinam stretch on NH-45A has recorded one of the steepest cost increases. The project cost has surged from Rs 1,872.7 crore to Rs 2,899.8 crore, representing a nearly 55% increase. Apart from delays in sourcing earth and fly ash, the project has also been affected by the need for additional land acquisition and demands for expanded project features.
Total cost jumps from Rs 7,811 crore to Rs 10,507 crore, an increase of Rs 2,696 cr (34.5%)
Arakkonam to Kancheepuram: Rs 1,155.5 crore to Rs 1,525.1 crore, an increase of around 32%
Kancheepuram to Sriperumbudur: Rs 2,948.3 crore to Rs 3,605.7 crore, a rise of about 22%
Mamallapuram to Mugaiyur: Rs 1,009 crore to Rs 1,360.5 crore, marking an increase of nearly 35%
Mugaiyur to Marakkanam: Rs 825.9 crore to Rs 1,116.1 crore, an increase of about 35%
Sattanathapuram to Nagapattinam: Rs 1,872.7 crore to Rs 2,899.8 crore, a jump of nearly 55%