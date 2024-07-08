Campaign ends for Vikravandi by-poll; election on July 10

CHENNAI: Ahead of the bypoll for Vikravandi assembly segment on July 10, the intensified and high decibel campaign came to an end at 6 pm on Monday.



The election was necessitated following the demise of DMK legislator N Pugalenthi on April 6 this year.

He had won against AIADMK candidate Muthamilselvan by a margin of around 9,500 votes in the assembly polls in 2021.

The ruling DMK party went in full throttle to retain the seat and maintain its winning streak under party leader and Chief Minister M K Stalin's leadership, the NTK and PMK hit the ground hard to give a tough fight for the Dravidian major.

Since the AIADMK leadership decided to refrain from contesting the by-poll, NTK chief Seeman and PMK leader Ramadoss and junior Ramadoss fought hard to garner the AIADMK cadre and sympathisers votes.



In fact, Seeman extended support to Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and his party legislators' hunger protest in Chennai over the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

He overtly appealed to the AIADMK functionaries and cadres to extend their support in the by-poll to defeat the DMK.

Anbumani also appealed to the AIADMK cadres and sympathisers to aid them to defeat the ruling party.

However, BJP state chief K Annamalai's remarks, ridiculing EPS and the AIADMK for not contesting the bypoll.

It turned counter-effective for the PMK.

"The AIADMK leader (EPS) has communicated to the district functionaries and senior leaders not to vote in favour of the PMK. The underlying message is that we don't want to boost the voting percentage of PMK and improve their bargaining power for the forthcoming assembly elections, " said an AIADMK functionary in the constituency.

For DMK candidate Anniyur Siva, party youth wing leader and minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, senior minister K N Nehru and his cabinet colleagues campaigned vigorously.

The CM has also campaigned through video messages and appealed to the electorates in the constituency to vote for the party candidate.