C Ve Shanmugam flays Palaniswami, demands accountability for AIADMK's poll defeats

Shanmugam stated that Palaniswami must accept responsibility instead of shifting the blame to grassroots workers and candidates.

He strongly condemned Krishnamurthy's claim that the party's victory in 47 seats in the recently held Assembly election was solely due to Palaniswami's popularity.

Questioning this narrative, the former minister asked whether Palaniswami lacked influence in the 181 constituencies where the AIADMK lost, noting the party's poor performance even in his home district of Salem.

Highlighting the party's reliance on allies, Shanmugam claimed that 34 of the seats won in the northern districts were largely due to the alliance with the PMK.