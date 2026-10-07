Bypoll turnout lower than general elections

Of the 27 candidates in the fray, the prominent faces are TVK's Maragatham Kumaravel, AIADMK's S Kanitha Sampath, DMK's I Paranthaman, CPI(M) 's P Suganthi and NTK's G Janakiraman.

In Dharapuram, where the AIADMK, DMK and ruling TVK are the frontrunners, 22 candidates are in the fray.

The prominent faces are P Sathyabama (TVK), K Banumathi (AIADMK), S Suganya (DMK), M Karthika (NTK) and P Lakshmanan (CPI).

Voting was halted at Kolinjivadi booth in Dharapuram town for about half an hour after a voter, Jaithun Beevi, reportedly claimed she was prompted by a polling official to choose the TVK's Whistle symbol.

The turnout in Dharapuram stood at 80.31% as of 8.30 pm, compared with 89.89% in the general election.