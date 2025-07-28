BSNL outsources 5 customer service centres

CHENNAI: Despite opposition from employees' unions, the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has decided to outsource five more customer service centres of Chennai telephones, besides renewing 13 contracts of existing outsourced centres for three years.

The newly outsourced centres are at Anna Salai, Kodambakkam, Chromepet, Anna Nagar and Ennore.

Other centres which come under renewal are KK Nagar, St Thomas Mount, Chengalpattu, Ponneri, Karambakkam, Koyambedu, Raj Bhavan, Selaiyur, west Tambaram, Pallavaram, Medavakkam, Kalmandapam and Minjur.

In March, the BSNL had floated a tender for outsourcing operations and maintenance of 54 customer service centres (41 already outsourced customer service centres and 13 BSNL customer service centres). Of the 13 BSNL-run customer service centres, five, which are believed to be prime centres, are now being given to private parties.

The existing employees feel that outsourcing customer service is a way towards privatisation. It may be recalled that the customer service centre at Anna Salai was once outsourced, but because of an unsatisfactory outcome, the BSNL had re-acquired it.

"The main issue with outsourcing is that if the landline, STD, mobile postpaid network lines get disconnected, bills cannot be paid in the outsourced office. If franchisees are provided with mobile internet billing counters, it will take a few days for them to be reimbursed, particularly for those who make last-minute payments. BSNL recharges are currently viewable as soon as they are completed. Bulk reservations for closed user groups (CUG) in postpaid and prepaid mobile connections will also be impacted," said an insider with BSNL.

Of the allocated tenders, as many as 10 have been given to Rajas marketing, three to Nevin enterprises, two to VNN Constructions and one each to Millenium Engg Contractors, Phone-x and 7-star network.

"Though 54 tenders have been allocated, tenders for only 18 centres have been finalised, and chances are high of other centres also to be outsourced," said a source, privy to BSNL operations.