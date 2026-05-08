BREAKING | CPI and CPM back Vijay-led TVK's claim to form next government

CHENNAI/NEW DELHI: Ending days of deadlock, which led to furious efforts to stop C Joseph Vijay from becoming the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the Left parties have stepped in to extend support to the TVK’s claim to form the next government, on Friday.

Vijay’s TVK, which has 107 seats on its own (minus Vijay’s second seat) and the support of Congress’s 5, has now received the backing of CPM and CPI – both with 2 seats each – adding up to 116 seats in the 234-member house.

The CPI on Friday handed over its letter of support to TVK leader CTR Nirmal Kumar, while the CPM is expected to issue its letter shortly, DT Next has learnt.

Meanwhile, while earlier reports indicated VCK too had backed the TVK's claim to form government, a formal letter of support is still awaited.