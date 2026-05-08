With eye on Kerala, Left parties reluctant to back DMK-AIADMK coalition, say sources

The Kerala factor

However, it is not a straightforward decision that the CPM and CPI can take. In Kerala, which went to election along with Tamil Nadu, the CPM-led LDF lost power after a decade and was reduced to 38 seats in the 140-member Assembly.

Sources told DT Next that many in the two Left parties are worried that backing the opportunistic move by DMK and AIADMK might not only tarnish their reputation, it may also lead to serious political repercussions in Kerala, as the Congress-led UDF and the BJP would leave no stone unturned to paint it as politically immoral and acting against the mandate of the people.

While such considerations are irrelevant for DMK and AIADMK, both of which being State parties, the Left cannot afford it, as Kerala is the only State where they have political space and voice.