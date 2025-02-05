BJP's Thiruparakundram protest aimed to disturb communal harmony for its political gain: Minister P K Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P K Sekarbabu strongly condemned the BJP leaders for engineering a “politically motivated” protest in Thiruparankundram to create “instability” for the DMK government. Unlike North India, the strategy of BJP's divisive and hate politics would fail miserably here.

“Those who were rejected by the people are trying to divide them on the line of caste, religion, and linguistic and draw a wedge among them, who cherish communal harmony and living in peaceful manner. The protest organised for their political gain will not succeed,” Sekarbabu told journalists regarding the BJP protest over the alleged consumption of non-vegetarian food at the Dargah site on the hill.

Unlike North India, BJP’s party and its leaders like K Annamalai and H Raja hate politics and would not work out here. “It was aimed to cause danger to this government,” he said and added the Dravidian Model government under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin will never permit such divisive forces to carry out their dangerous scheme of things in the land of Thanthai Periyar and social justice.

“According to us, it is not a protest by Hindus or Hindu outfits. It is the protest organised by the BJP. It is a totally unwarranted one,” said the minister and he thanked the media houses for airing the views of the people of Thiruparankundram. They made it clear that the protest had nothing to do with them and those who participated in it were “outsiders”.

Recalling the court orders since 1920 related to worship places and practice, the minister said that the existing religious practice complies with multiple court orders. Two cases are pending before the court. “Our government respects and follows the court orders. The administration of the temple and the Dargah are also following the court order regarding worship practice,” he said.

He also came down heavily on a BJP leader for his speech during the protest and said that the BJP leader made slogans in a public addressing system, targeting a religion, during the protest. The people are watching it and they would teach them a lesson in the ensuing assembly polls. “It would not be a surprise to witness that their (BJP) voting percentage plummets to zero in the upcoming elections,” he said.





