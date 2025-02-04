Thiruparankundram row: BJP's H Raja slams DMK govt, accuses it of having 'anti-Hindu' agenda

CHENNAI: BJP leader H Raja on Tuesday slammed the DMK government, saying it should abandon its 'anti-Hindu' policy or else people would teach them a lesson in 2026.

Speaking to reporters at the Madurai airport, Raja claimed that anarchy was increasing by the day in Tamil Nadu. "An example of this is the conference held for Lord Murugan in Palani last year. It was held to crown Udhayanidhi Stalin (deputy chief minister), who had said that Sanatana Hindu Dharma should be swatted like a mosquito," he said, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Raja went on to say that in the Thiruparankundram case, according to the 1931 London Council judgment, it was ruled that the entire hill belongs to Lord Murugan. He further said that while a lot of Muslims visit the Sikandar Badushah Dargah atop the Thiruparankundram hill, the hill belongs to the Hindus who have been visiting the temple on the hill for decades. "Those who want religious harmony can shift the dargah to another place. What is wrong with that?" he asked. In Ayodhya too, a similar verdict had been given based on research, he added.

Claiming that those who are sympathisers of rationalist Periyar cannot love Tamil, Raja slammed the DMK government calling them 'anti-Hindu'. "Hindu places of worship are being looted since years. It's time the DMK abandoned its 'anti-Hindu' policy," he said.

Alleging that Section 144 was imposed in Thiruparankundram to thwart the Hindu Munnani's protest on Tuesday, Raja said that permission should be given to the protest. "If the Hindu Munnani leadership invites me, I will participate in the protest," he said. The right wing outfit is protesting against a section of people who allegedly consumed non-vegetarian food on the hilltop recently.

Meanwhile, the senior BJP leader also termed DMK MP Kanimozhi's comments on the Union Budget as being unacceptable and said that there were people in Tamil Nadu who were receiving the benefits announced in the Budget. Kanimozhi had criticised the Budget 2025-25 saying it placed a great deal of emphasis on one state, Bihar.