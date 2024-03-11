BJP to seal alliance with PMK and DMDK before PM visit on March 15

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu on March 15.

Sources with the Kamalalayam (TN BJP headquarters) said that Prime Minister Modi will visit Salem on March 15 and Kanniyakumari on March 16 and Coimbatore on March 18.

"He (Modi) will take part in the public meetings, which will be organised by the state BJP and he will campaign for the NDA alliance in the state," sources added.

Further, a senior BJP leader told DT Next that their party's high-command is in full swing to finalise the alliance talks before the PM's visit.

"Certainly before the Prime Minister's visit to Salem, the alliance will be sealed. Our high-command is in talks with the PMK and DMDK to revive the 2014 alliance formula. The alliance talks will be concluded in a couple of days," the senior leader detailed.

On Sunday, a BJP delegation led by three Union Ministers had a first round of alliance talks with the former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss.

On Monday, the BJP delegation will meet AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran and DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant and will seal the alliance.

While the AIADMK is not being part of the BJP-led NDA alliance, PM Modi is expected to address an election campaign rally in the stronghold district of the party's general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.