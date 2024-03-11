Dad-son tug-of-war in PMK delays AIADMK, BJP’s alliance plans

CHENNAI: The Pattali Makkal Katchi, the relatively smaller party which, however, has pockets of influence in northern districts of Tamil Nadu, is at the heart of the delays faced by both AIADMK and the BJP in finalising their alliances ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The caste-based party that primarily represents the interests of the numerically strong Vanniyar community is wooed by the AIADMK and BJP, which are eyeing the PMK’s strong and transferable vote bank in districts including Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, parts of Chennai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore, etc.

It is widely believed that the delay in the PMK taking a decision is caused by divergent plans and aspirations of the party’s ‘first family’.

While Dr S Ramadoss, the founder of the party, wants to ally withdz the AIADMK as it would offer a better chance of winning – or at least improve its vote share – his son and successor Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, who is currently the party leader, wants to go with the BJP.

Reports say Anbumani, a former Union Health Minister in the UPA regime, is keen to return to the Union Cabinet. Even though contesting in the AIADMK alliance would give him a better chance of winning, he is aiming to strike a deal with the BJP under which the saffron party would commit to making him a Rajya Sabha member in the event of him losing. To him, this is a win-win proposition that would pave the way for his re-entry into the Cabinet at the Centre.

For the record, Anbumani did face the DMK and AIADMK in a triangular fight in 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Dharmapuri constituency as part of the NDA. And he won, one of the only two candidates to win from the alliance.

Another advantage that the party has in choosing the BJP-led front is that it would offer more seats to contest – even in double digits – which the AIADMK would not be able to afford to share.

However, Ramadoss senior’s plans are more aligned towards State politics, and thus wants to remain in the AIADMK-led camp. Being part of a coalition led by the principal opposition party would give the PMK a better chance of winning some seats. And even if it fails to succeed, it is guaranteed to improve its vote share, a crucial factor when it comes to party recognition and retaining its symbol.