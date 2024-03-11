LS polls: No clarity yet on PMK’s decision, AIADMK prepares Plan B

CHENNAI: With no final word emerging from the PMK camp on alliance, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami initiated Plan B, one that involves gearing up to face the upcoming Lok Sabha polls without the Vanniyar party on board.

On Sunday, the party leadership interviewed ticket aspirants from 20 constituencies in Chennai and its neighbourhood, and also seats in north and west Tamil Nadu, including Ranipet, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Salem, Coimbatore. Incidentally, the northern districts are where the PMK has pockets of influence.

However, that does not mean it has given up all hopes. As a party leader who is privy to the plans told DT Next, "We want to be ready with Plan B. So, we are in the process of shortlisting potential candidates for all the 40 seats. It will come in handy if Plan A doesn't work out."

Even Palaniswami himself struck a careful, diplomatic note. Addressing the functionaries and seat aspirants who gathered at the party headquarters in Chennai on Sunday, EPS said, “At present, we are not sure about constituencies that will be allocated to our alliance partners. Everyone should keep their differences away and work for the victory of the candidates fielded by our alliance. If there is any issue, we should sort it out among ourselves."