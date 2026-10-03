'BJP is PMK’s owner’: Vanni Arasu; says beef request in hostels will be considered

He also said a request by students to include beef in the menu of a government hostel would be considered, with the final decision resting with the Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters at Chennai Airport on Saturday (October 3), Vanni Arasu claimed the PMK's decisions were aligned with the wishes of the BJP and that there was no room for independent decision-making by the party on joining the alliance. “All decisions taken by the PMK align with the wishes of the BJP; the BJP effectively acts as the owner of the PMK. The PMK simply does whatever the BJP dictates,” he alleged.

On the upcoming October 6 by-election in Madurantakam and Dharapuram, Vanni Arasu said the prospects of victory for the TVK-led Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance (SSJVA) were "very bright”, adding that alliance leaders and VCK cadres were actively campaigning in both constituencies.