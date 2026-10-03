'BJP is PMK’s owner’: Vanni Arasu; says beef request in hostels will be considered

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister and VCK State General Secretary Vanni Arasu on Saturday said the PMK would consult the BJP before deciding whether to join the ruling TVK alliance, alleging that the BJP was effectively the party’s “owner”.
He also said a request by students to include beef in the menu of a government hostel would be considered, with the final decision resting with the Chief Minister.
Speaking to reporters at Chennai Airport on Saturday (October 3), Vanni Arasu claimed the PMK's decisions were aligned with the wishes of the BJP and that there was no room for independent decision-making by the party on joining the alliance. “All decisions taken by the PMK align with the wishes of the BJP; the BJP effectively acts as the owner of the PMK. The PMK simply does whatever the BJP dictates,” he alleged.
On the upcoming October 6 by-election in Madurantakam and Dharapuram, Vanni Arasu said the prospects of victory for the TVK-led Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance (SSJVA) were "very bright”, adding that alliance leaders and VCK cadres were actively campaigning in both constituencies.
He attributed the alliance's confidence to the Tamil Nadu government's performance over the past four months and the Chief Minister's schemes.
Responding to criticism that the intense campaigning indicated fear of defeat, he said extensive campaigning was normal during by-elections as leaders had more time to focus on specific constituencies than during a general election.
Vanni Arasu said the DMK and VCK were movements travelling on the same path based on social justice, State rights, opposition to Sanatana Dharma and Dravidian ideology. “Though we have changed alliances due to circumstances and the electoral situation, we continue to travel together on the basis of ideology,” he said.
He also said the VCK was not an artificially created group but had grown organically as a collective of people over generations. He claimed that young people, including members of Generation Z, were joining the party in large numbers. According to Vanni Arasu, the affection shown by VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan towards party cadres and the way he guides them were among the key reasons for the party's growth among young people.
Speaking to reporters, Vanni Arasu reiterated his earlier remarks on a request from students at a government hostel to include beef in their meals instead of mutton. He said he had told the students that the request would be considered, while the final decision rested with the Chief Minister.
He alleged that the RSS and its affiliated organisations were attempting to use the issue of food choices and beef to fuel religious politics in Tamil Nadu. Such communal politics, he said, would not gain a foothold in the State.