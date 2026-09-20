PMK skips bypoll, sets tongues wagging about joining TVK-led alliance

CHENNAI: With the PMK announcing that it will not support any party in the upcoming Madurantakam and Dharapuram bypolls, sources indicate that the party, an AIADMK ally, could be reworking its alliance strategy, with a high possibility of it joining the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam-led alliance.
After the 2026 Assembly polls, the State has witnessed new political alliance formations with the newly elected TVK. Left parties Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have changed their historical alliance to support TVK in forming the government. Now, with the bypolls approaching, CPM and CPI have shown their unease with TVK and fielded their own candidates in Dharapuram and Madurantakam, making the bypolls a five-cornered contest.
Meanwhile, Pattali Makkal Katchi announced the party will not support any political party in the October 6 bypolls to the Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC) Assembly constituencies,
In a statement, Anbumani said, "The decision has been taken after consultations with the state office bearers and the district-level functionaries of the two constituencies."
Earlier, sources said the PMK was unhappy with the AIADMK for announcing its bypoll candidates without consulting the party, and political observers see this as a setback for the AIADMK in the bypolls.
Party sources said the PMK is now ready to explore a new political alliance. They added that the PMK believes that Tamil Nadu's political structure has changed after TVK's victory in the 2026 election. The PMK thinks that the bipolar politics in the state between the DMK and AIADMK had come to an end and now is the time to explore a new alliance.
A source also noted that PMK functionaries and cadres were very happy after the TVK government announced the PMK's long-standing demand for a caste census. Most party members therefore think TVK is a better alliance option for the PMK, with a higher chance of securing ministerial berths. "Cadres also believe that such a move would give a renaissance to the party and build a better path for its future. The party high command will take the right action at the right time," the source noted.
Political observers see this move coming at a time when the PMK and TVK have exhibited closeness on the Assembly floor and at public events. Notably, Sowmiya Anbumani met TVK's important power centre and Water Resources Management Minister N Anand to discuss various water management projects in the state. Anbumani was also seen playing badminton with TVK's another key power player, Minister Aadhav Arjuna.
In a recent press meet, Anbumani also did not answer reporters' questions on whether the PMK was still with the AIADMK alliance. Political observers believe that the PMK alliance's shift decision might be affected by this by-election results, so the announcement will come after polls conclude.