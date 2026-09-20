PMK skips bypoll, sets tongues wagging about joining TVK-led alliance

After the 2026 Assembly polls, the State has witnessed new political alliance formations with the newly elected TVK. Left parties Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have changed their historical alliance to support TVK in forming the government. Now, with the bypolls approaching, CPM and CPI have shown their unease with TVK and fielded their own candidates in Dharapuram and Madurantakam, making the bypolls a five-cornered contest.

Meanwhile, Pattali Makkal Katchi announced the party will not support any political party in the October 6 bypolls to the Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC) Assembly constituencies,

In a statement, Anbumani said, "The decision has been taken after consultations with the state office bearers and the district-level functionaries of the two constituencies."

Earlier, sources said the PMK was unhappy with the AIADMK for announcing its bypoll candidates without consulting the party, and political observers see this as a setback for the AIADMK in the bypolls.