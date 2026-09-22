Beef in government student hostels? Krishnasamy asks Vanni Arasu to withdraw remark

Krishnasamy seeks balanced food for hostel students

In his statement, Krishnasamy said thousands of school and college students stay in residential schools and hostels run under the Social Justice Department. He said the focus should be on providing nutritious and balanced food to students.

Recalling his tenure as an MLA between 1996 and 2001, Krishnasamy said he had raised concerns about the quality of food provided to students and had advocated increasing the monthly food charges. He said the increase helped improve the quality of food served at the time.

He further said that food provided to students should contain adequate protein, vitamins, minerals and fats. According to him, eggs should be provided regularly, while chicken and mutton could be included in the menu at least twice a week.