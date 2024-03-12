BJP commits historical blunder by implementing CAA, says Palaniswami

CHENNAI: CHENNAI: Stating that the Modi government has committed a "historical blunder" by announcing the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary K Palaniswami strongly condemned the union government's move. He said it was carried out to "divide the people" of the nation for their (BJP) "politically gains" in the Parliament elections.

Palaniswami questioned the timing of issuing the notification. "AIADMK has been insisting that the Act should not bring any harm to indigenous communities in the country. Hence, the Act was not implemented for the last 5 years. However, the Union government issued a notification on the implementation of the Act, keeping the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls in mind, for political gains," Palaniswami said in his social media post.

The AIADMK vehemently condemn the Central government's action that has been carried out to divide the people, the leader of AIADMK that supported the CAA when it was in alliance with the BJP.

The AIADMK would not allow if the Act used against the Muslims, who were the citizen of the nation, and Sri Lankan Tamils, said Palaniswami and noted that the party would fight against such Act democratically along with the people of the nation.

However, Palaniswami's post received backlash as netizens hit back at the AIADMK leader for supporting the CAA. Several reacted sharply and posted video clips of Palaniswami strongly backing the act. In one of the videos, Palaniswami was heard saying, "There was no political pressure from the BJP. We voluntarily supported the Act" and the netizens have also recalled how Palaniswami, as then CM, spoke in support of the Act in the Tamil Nadu State Assembly.