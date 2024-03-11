PM Modi cynically resurrecting CAA to salvage sinking ship: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday strongly opposed the "resurrected" CAA and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "cynically resurrected" the discriminatory CAA to salvage his sinking ship ahead of the Parliamentary polls.



In a message posted on his "X" handle, Stalin said, "Now, as elections loom, Prime Minister Modi seeks to salvage his sinking ship by cynically resurrecting#CitizenshipAmendmentAct, exploiting religious sentiments for political gain."

"However, the people of#INDIA will never forgive the BJP for unleashing this divisive#CitizenshipAmendmentAct and their spineless lackeys, the ADMK, who shamelessly supported it. People will teach them a befitting lesson," added Stalin.

Remarking that the Union BJP Government's divisive agenda has weaponised the Citizenship Act, turning it from a beacon of humanity to a tool of discrimination based on religion and race through the enactment of#CAA, the Chief Minister said, "By betraying Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamils, they sowed seeds of division."

Despite staunch opposition from democratic forces like DMK, the#CAA was passed with the support of BJP's stooge ADMK, Stalin said, alleging that the BJP kept the act in cold storage Fearing backlash from the people.

Stalin also said that the Tamil Nadu Assembly, after the DMK came to power in 2021, passed a resolution, urging the Union Government to repeal the#CAA to safeguard the unity of our nation, uphold social harmony, and protect the ideal of secularism enshrined in our constitution.