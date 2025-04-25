Bharathidasan’s family thanks CM Stalin for declaring Tamil week to honour poet’s legacy

CHENNAI: Family members of Pavendar Bharathidasan called on Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat on Friday to thank him for announcing in the state Assembly that Tamil week will be celebrated between April 29 and May 5 to mark the birth anniversary of the poet and rational writer.

The CM, under Rule 110, made the announcement in the Assembly on Tuesday that the government would organise a week long literary events such as seminars and oratory in honour of Pavendar.

Tamil scholars and writers would be invited for the events, which would be organised in district headquarters across the state.





Also Read: CM Stalin announces week-long celebration to mark poet Bharathidasan’s birth anniversary





