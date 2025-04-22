CM Stalin announces week-long celebration to mark poet Bharathidasan’s birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced a week-long celebration to commemorate the birth anniversary of 20th-century Bharathidasan birth anniversary, Tamil Resurgence Week, MK Stalin, ravidian movement poet, Tamil Nadu poet, hailing him as “a revolutionary poet” of the Dravidian movement.

“Bharathidasan's contributions to Dravidian culture and his timeless songs are invaluable. He paved the way for the movement’s ideals and took immense pride in the Tamil language. His songs were the foundation of the Self-Respect Movement led by Periyar,” Stalin said in the Assembly.

He recalled that Bharathidasan’s works were nationalised in 1990 by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. “Even today, Bharathidasan lives on through his writings. His words have touched the hearts of every Tamil. He conveyed powerful ideas in simple language and introduced many young poets to Tamil literature. We proudly call them the ‘Bharathidasan lineage’,” he said.

Announcing the celebration, Stalin said a Tamil Week would be observed from April 29 to May 5, featuring various events across the state to promote the Tamil language and honour Bharathidasan’s legacy.

He said literary events and poetry sessions would be held in all districts of Tamil Nadu, with participation from renowned poets. A Bharathidasan Young Creator Award will be instituted and given to an emerging writer excelling in the Tamil language. A symposium on celebrated Tamil literary figures is also on the cards.

To encourage students, speech, essay, and poetry competitions will be organized in schools and colleges. Traditional Tamil music, dance, and art forms will be showcased throughout the week, he said.

Stalin said the celebration would be observed as Tamil Resurgence Week, serving as an opportunity to present the richness of the Tamil language to the world.

“Let us spread Bharathidasan’s thoughts across Tamil Nadu and carry forward his legacy through these events. This government will continue to protect and promote the Tamil language and culture. Long live Tamil, long live the Tamil race,” he declared.

Born in Puducherry on April 29, 1891, Bharathidasan was deeply influenced by the Tamil poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharathi. He actively participated in the independence movement and opposed both the British Raj and the French colonial government.