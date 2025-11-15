Bad weather alert: Thoothukudi fishers warned not to venture into sea

THOOTHUKUDI: Authorities have issued a weather warning for the coastal district of Thoothukudi, advising fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea until further notice due to the likelihood of strong winds and rough sea conditions developing over the region.

The alert was issued following updated meteorological assessments indicating a surge in wind speed along the Tamil Nadu coastline.

According to officials, moderate to strong winds are expected to persist over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining coastal areas, posing a potential risk to small fishing vessels and boats. Fishermen who have already set out to sea have been urged to return to the shore immediately, and coastal surveillance teams have been placed on alert to assist in ensuring compliance with the advisory.

The district administration has also instructed local fishing hamlets and coastal villages to stay informed about regular weather updates from the Meteorological Department. Public address systems in the region are being used to broadcast warnings, and fisheries department officials are coordinating with fishermen's associations to spread the message widely.

Port authorities in Thoothukudi have also heightened their monitoring operations. Cargo movement and small craft operations may be regulated depending on the intensity of the wind conditions, officials added. Rescue teams and disaster response units have been instructed to remain on standby in case the weather situation worsens.

The Meteorological Department has cautioned that the current wind pattern is expected to persist over the next 24 to 48 hours. While heavy rainfall is not immediately forecast, authorities have urged residents in low-lying coastal pockets to remain vigilant. Local panchayats have been instructed to ensure that emergency shelters and essential supplies are prepared as a precautionary measure.

Fisheries officials reiterated that safety remains the top priority. "Fishermen must strictly avoid entering the sea until the advisory is withdrawn.

With the weather system being closely monitored, further updates will be issued as conditions evolve. The administration has appealed to the public to follow official advisories and cooperate to ensure safety across the coastal region.