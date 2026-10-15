Ayudha Puja rush: Chennai-Coimbatore flight fares nearly triple; Mumbai tickets hit Rs 30,000

CHENNAI: Airfares from Chennai to several cities have surged ahead of the Ayudha Puja holidays, with tickets to Thoothukudi costing Rs 14,975 for travel on Friday (October 16) against the usual fare of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,500.
With many passengers turning to air travel, fares on flights from Chennai to Thoothukudi, Tiruchy, Coimbatore and Madurai have also risen for October 16, as reported by Maalaimalar.
With Ayudha Puja falling on October 19, followed by the weekend holidays on October 17 and 18 and Vijayadashami on October 20, many people are planning to travel to their hometowns. Train and bus tickets have already sold out, while fares on omni buses have increased sharply.
The Chennai-Madurai fare, which normally ranges from Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,500, has increased to Rs 12,213 for October 16 and Rs 15,000 on October 17.
The Chennai-Thoothukudi fare has risen to Rs 14,975 for October 16, compared with the usual range of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,500.
The Chennai-Coimbatore fare, which is usually around Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,500, has climbed to Rs 13,000 for October 16 and Rs 11,500 on October 17.
The fare from Chennai-Tiruchy has increased to Rs 11,215 for October 16 while tickets to Salem have reached Rs 12,237.
The Chennai-Mumbai airfare has surged to as much as Rs 30,000 for October 16, while fares on the Chennai-Hyderabad route have reached Rs 27,000.