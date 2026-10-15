Ayudha Puja rush: Chennai-Coimbatore flight fares nearly triple; Mumbai tickets hit Rs 30,000

With many passengers turning to air travel, fares on flights from Chennai to Thoothukudi, Tiruchy, Coimbatore and Madurai have also risen for October 16, as reported by Maalaimalar.

Why have the airfare prices increased?

With Ayudha Puja falling on October 19, followed by the weekend holidays on October 17 and 18 and Vijayadashami on October 20, many people are planning to travel to their hometowns. Train and bus tickets have already sold out, while fares on omni buses have increased sharply.