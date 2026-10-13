Tamil Nadu announces temporary bus terminals, special services for Ayudha Pooja, Deepavali rush

Addressing reporters after a high-level review meeting with police and transport officials, Minister for Transport A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban on Tuesday outlined the plan to manage crowds and ease congestion in Chennai.

He said that, based on lessons from earlier holiday rushes, the government had set up auxiliary temporary termini alongside the newly operational Kilambakkam bus terminus to decongest traffic and streamline passenger movement.

Kilambakkam will continue to be the main hub for buses to Puducherry, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Trichy, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Sengottai, Tirunelveli, Salem and Coimbatore, the minister said.

The open space at the CMDA climate park, near Kilambakkam, has been designated for buses to Vandavasi, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai.