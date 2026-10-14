Almost 15,000 buses to ply from Chennai for 4 days from October 15

For Ayudha Pooja, 8,764 buses will operate from Chennai, along with 6,199 special buses from October 15-18. For Deepavali, the State will operate 6,573 buses from Chennai and 9,086 special buses (Nov 5-7).

To manage the return rush after Ayudha Pooja, 9,191 buses, including 4,809 special services, will operate towards Chennai on Oct 20 and 21.

After Deepavali, 11,197 buses, including 6,815 special services, will operate towards Chennai on Nov 9 and 10.

Buses will operate from five designated terminals based on their destinations.

Services to Puducherry, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Tiruchy, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Sengottai, Tirunelveli, Salem and Coimbatore will operate from the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam.